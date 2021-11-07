Assassination attempt on Iraqi PM aimed at disturbing peace in Iraq: Iranian Foreign Minister

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein. Amirabdollahian said he was happy to hear that the Iraqi prime minister was sound and safe, calling on the Iraqi foreign minister to convey the warm greetings of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to the Iraqi prime minister.

The Iraqi foreign minister, for his part, elaborated on the assassination attack on the country’s prime minister, noting that no one was hurt in the attack.

He said that the Iraqi authorities are investigating into the incident. Iraqi media reported last night that the prime minister’s home was targeted by an explosive-laden drone in an assassination attempt.