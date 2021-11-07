Al-Azhar condemns attempted assassination of al-Kazemi

SHAFAQNA- Egypt ‘s Al-Azhar today (Sunday) issued a statement condemning the assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi and calling on Iraqis to show solidarity and unity in the interests of the country.

“We strongly condemn the attempted assassination of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi and we call on Iraqis to show solidarity for the sake of promoting Iraq’s interests and standing up to the enemies,” the religious center in Egypt said in a statement.

Al-Azhar stressed the need to take the opportunity from those with malicious intentions who do not want the good of this great Arab country, noting that we stand by Iraq against anything that threatens the security and stability of the country.

At the end of its statement, the religious center expressed hope that Iraq would enjoy stability and prosperity.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English