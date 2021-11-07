Date :Sunday, November 7th, 2021 | Time : 22:06 |ID: 237262 | Print

Iraq: Scenes from inside PM’s house after assassination attempt+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Cyberspace users and the Iraqi media today (Sunday) released a video from the house of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi following the assassination attempt.

According to the Iraqi Ministry of Health, the attack was carried out by three drones.

The Iraqi Prime Minister was not harmed in the attack.

No faction has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

