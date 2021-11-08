What is the ruling on punishment for major crime committed by a person who by law is below the age of adulthood? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered questions about the punishment for crime committed by a person below the age of adulthood.

Question: If a person who by law is below the age of adulthood commits adultery or murder; is the convicted punished according to the religious limit or executed? Or according to Hadith of “Raf’ul Qalam” no verdict is issued? If during the act of “adultery or murder”, the guardian (Wali) can see the culprit; is it Wajib for the guardian to prevent the Haram act?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: As long as (the culprit) has not reached the age of adulthood, these verdicts are not issued for the culprit; but some punishments are considered in order that the culprit does not pursue such acts, but the guardian must also prevent the culprit (from such acts).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA