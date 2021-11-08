The root of boasting according to the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 36 of Surah An-Nisa, Ayah 18 of Surah Luqman, and Ayah 23 of Surah Al-Hadeed; Allah (SWT) used the word “Mokhtal” for boasters, which means “fantacizer”. Boasting like the house of spider is weak based; because it is based on daydreaming. That is why Allah (SWT) always related boasting with fantacizing and the combination “Mokhtalan Fakhura” (fantacizing boaster). In other words, from the Quranic view the one who is involved with fantacizing, suffers from the social behaviour of boasting.