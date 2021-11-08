UN report: 70 children killed in Yemen in 3 months

SHAFAQNA – A report released by the UN said that 170 civilians, including 70 children, have been killed and 359 others have been injured in Yemen. The International Agency said as a result of the escalating conflict, 529 people have been killed in the ongoing conflict in Yemen, in July, August and September, during the third quarter of 2021.

The victims included 170 dead, 359 wounded, of whom 70 children and 41 women have been killed. According to the report, September alone was the bloodiest month, with 233 Yemeni killed and injured. For the seventh year, its citizens continue to pay a heavy price for the conflict and war in their country.

