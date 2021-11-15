Interfaith Dialogue Center opened in Egyptian Church

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A center for interfaith dialogue and studies was inaugurated at St. George Church in Coptic Cairo.

The ceremony was held last Monday with participation of Samy Fawzy, Archbishop of the Episcopal/Anglican Province of Alexandria, Youm7 website reported.

Addressing the event, Fawzy described the opening of the center as an important step to enrich activities related to interfaith dialogue.

He said that efforts are underway to inaugurate a special center for Islamic-Christian studies which will enhance cooperation between scholars of the two religions.

The new opened center at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George aims at focusing on the issue of interfaith dialogue, and serving the Middle East Council of Churches and

