Date :Monday, November 15th, 2021 | Time : 06:33 |ID: 237333 | Print

Interfaith Dialogue Center opened in Egyptian Church

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A center for interfaith dialogue and studies was inaugurated at St. George Church in Coptic Cairo.

The ceremony was held last Monday with participation of Samy Fawzy, Archbishop of the Episcopal/Anglican Province of Alexandria, Youm7 website reported.

Addressing the event, Fawzy described the opening of the center as an important step to enrich activities related to interfaith dialogue.

He said that efforts are underway to inaugurate a special center for Islamic-Christian studies which will enhance cooperation between scholars of the two religions.

The new opened center at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George aims at focusing on the issue of interfaith dialogue, and serving the Middle East Council of Churches and

The Patriarchal Center, which was inaugurated today, serves the issue of interfaith dialogue, in addition to serving the Middle East Council of Churches and the Egyptian Council of Churches.

You might also like
Tripartite meeting of Iraq, Jordan & Egypt in Cairo
Salafis persecute Christians in Egypt
Egypt, UAE resume Qatar flights
How was Qatar Mus'haf written?+Photos
UN expresses concern about human rights situation in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Zimbabwe
EgyptAir hijack Hijacked EgyptAir passenger plane lands in Cyprus
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *