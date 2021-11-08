France’s bishops kneel over child abuse for decades

SHAFAQNA- Senior members of France’s Catholic hierarchy knelt in a show of penance for decades of Church abuse.

In Lourdes, a place of pilgrimage for Christians worldwide, some 120 archbishops, bishops and laymen gathered at the unveiling of a photo showing a sculpture representing the head of a weeping child. At the request of the victims, the clerics did not wear their religious clothing for the ceremony. The wall featuring the photograph will serve as a “place of memory” for the victims. The photo itself was taken by one of the victims of abuse, and the suffering he had endured was detailed in a passage read out by another survivor.