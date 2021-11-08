Date :Monday, November 8th, 2021 | Time : 20:47 |ID: 237351 | Print

Iranian, German FMs discuss JCPOA on phone

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the need for termination of unjust sanctions imposed against Iran with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on phone on Monday.

Maas announced in his Twitter account that he had made the phone call on the upcoming resumption of the nuclear talks in Vienna, where the G4+1 and Iran had last time negotiated the end of November.

In the message, there is no reference to the EU sides’ breaching of their JCPOA commitments, or identifying the sides that need to be reminded to return to implementation of JCPOA commitments, or termination of unjust sanctions.

However, it said, Germany’s objective is fast return of all sides to the JCPOA and its full implementation by all sides though.

