Unofficial description of US Navy defeat operation in Iran

SHAFAQNA- Do not miss these moments because they will be part of the exam questions of the world’s military universities in the future.

A group of British SAS commandos or the US Marine Corps hijack an Iranian tanker and transfer the cargo to another tanker quickly, most likely by selling them to compensate the families of the victims of the Israeli ship attack. So far, it has become as if it were the work of pirates to be formally introduced to the world at the right time as a complex intelligence-military operation.

But the IRGC Navy seizes all the honours of this operation by carrying out a more sophisticated and unique plan in all seasons of navigation: The tanker makes Heliburn so that the IRGC commandos could take control of the tanker. (Interestingly, American vessels in a cowardly act violate the law and do not target an Iranian helicopter that was considered an escort to the escorted ship)

The Revolutionary Guards’ naval vessels then arrive at the scene and escort the tanker while still being escorted by the US Navy (an action I have never seen in any military article or even war video – a tanker under the hostile escort of two navies Opposite)

Now US Navy, in a clever move, tries to regain control of the tanker with a similar operation (until the cannon falls to the ground again in Iran), so it sends several C-Hawk helicopters to the tanker to regain control with the helicopter on the tanker. They thought that the IRGC vessels did not target the helicopters as they did so as not to start the battle, but in disbelief, all the helicopters were intercepted by the IRGC swimmers, and the pilots, upon hearing the warning alarm, withdrew from Helibern to receive orders. Next, they continue to pursue the tanker.

The tanker is moving towards the shores of Makran at the same time as escorting two navies until the huge US fleet with enough talent for a full-scale naval battle arrives at the dam with the support of the aircraft carrier Nimitz, which carries 85 Super Hornet fighters. The way for this caravan to be the sea. In response, the IRGC navy sends other vessels to the area of ​​operations to assemble in the rear of the American fleet. At the same time, Iranian coastal missiles are being locked on these large vessels to sound the red alarm (for the first time in non-training conditions) inside the command tower of this aircraft carrier.

As a last resort, American vessels fire warning lights at Iranian vessels (which in practice means firing if the warning is ignored – according to the Navy literature). Iranian vessels also fire warning shots (not With lights but also with cannons and rockets) to the American floats.

In response: The US Navy’s huge fleet consists of 1 aircraft carrier and several ships and destroyers and dozens of helicopters and fighters…. fleet only their movement has led to a change of systems in the world, with two or four simple mathematical steps in a wise move away from the place of operation and instead of recording a proud operation in history, record a new stagnation in escaping from Iran in the Guinness Book until the night of illusorypeople like Eddie Cohen, Fakhravar and Saudi Iran international staffs turn into a sad Friday evening silence.

With all these descriptions, if the US Navy does not respond, the anti-Iranian naval alliance in the Persian Gulf, like the alliance of the Arab armies, is considered as a joke instead of a threat. It also makes the Iranians who have recently equipped their vessels with nuclear propellants to carry out such operations more courageous.

Shahriar Bahrani