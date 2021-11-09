What is hope?

SHAFAQNA – Hope (Raja) is (only) effective for those who have prepared all the requirements for reaching it and are practicing believers. And the hope without practical belief is never appropriate, because (in that case) it is vanity and not Raja; the hopeful person must prepare the apparent items. Then have the hope of finalising the unknown causes and removal of the obstacles by God. Raja has different levels, and highest level is having hope in God, and Divine Names and Characteristics; and the holy Quran has called upon us for this: “It is they who expect Allah’s (SWT) Mercy [1]”. And the lower levels of hope for intercession by prophets and the infallibles (who are chosen by God to guide the people) are beneficial [2].

