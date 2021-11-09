Date :Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 | Time : 11:36 |ID: 237369 | Print

How did Imam Ali (AS) describe the Haram World?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: The water of Haram World is always dark (murky) and muddy. It has a tempting view but a dangerous eventuality. It is deceptive and beautiful, but it does not last. It is a light in the process of going down (extinguishing). It is a disappearing shade and a column that is falling down [1].

