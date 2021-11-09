https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/ali-1.jpg 145 237 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-11-09 11:36:402021-11-09 11:36:40How did Imam Ali (AS) describe the Haram World?
How did Imam Ali (AS) describe the Haram World?
SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: The water of Haram World is always dark (murky) and muddy. It has a tempting view but a dangerous eventuality. It is deceptive and beautiful, but it does not last. It is a light in the process of going down (extinguishing). It is a disappearing shade and a column that is falling down [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 83.
