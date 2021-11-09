Date :Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 | Time : 17:13 |ID: 237386 | Print

3 people involved in assassination attempt of Al-Kadhimi to be arrested

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – Iraqi security forces had arrested three individuals linked to the failed assassination of the Iraqi Prime Minister, an Arabic source reported.

The source said: The security and intelligence services have so far identified three people as the perpetrators of the assassination attempt on al-Kadhimi.

The source did not provide further details over the identities of those arrested.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

You might also like
At the request of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, Barham Salih issued an order pardoning person who insulted…
Renovation of al-Nouri mosque of Mosul will be done next year
Winners of Women Quran Competition Honored in Iraq
Donald Trump, Hassan Rouhani, Strait of Hormuz, the UN General Assembly Trump says ready to hearing Rouhani's 'Hormuz Peace Initiative' at UNGA
Iraq: Hussaini mourning ceremonies under health measures+Photos
Arbaeen slander - Saudi newspaper sacks Iraq correspondent over fabricated WHO report
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *