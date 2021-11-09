https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/KAZ-2.jpg 304 540 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-11-09 17:13:202021-11-09 17:13:553 people involved in assassination attempt of Al-Kadhimi to be arrested
3 people involved in assassination attempt of Al-Kadhimi to be arrested
SHAFAQNA – Iraqi security forces had arrested three individuals linked to the failed assassination of the Iraqi Prime Minister, an Arabic source reported.
The source said: The security and intelligence services have so far identified three people as the perpetrators of the assassination attempt on al-Kadhimi.
The source did not provide further details over the identities of those arrested.
This news is translated by Shafaqna English.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!