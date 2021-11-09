Malaysia is a major player in the global Halal economy

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: An official with Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) said the country is a major player in the global Halal economy. Matrade Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sharimahton Mat Saleh said many countries are looking to collaborate with Malaysia in order to strengthen the global halal ecosystem. She said the global Halal industry presents a huge opportunity with the market now valued at US$3.1 trillion.

“Malaysia remained a major global leader in the Halal economy, sustaining its top position in the Global Islamic Economic Indicators (GIEI) for eight consecutive years. “This is a promising indicator of recovery for Malaysia’s Halal export performance, in line with the country’s outstanding trade performance that we have seen in the first nine months of 2021” she said in a statement.

As the national trade promotion organization of Malaysia, Matrade is leading the export acceleration mission on Halal digital ecosystem from November 14-20 to forge lasting partnership at the Expo 2020 in Dubai. With the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, the World Expo 2020 in Dubai will be an excellent platform for the Malaysian exporters to connect with the global community boosting Malaysia’s leadership in Halal global trade and economy.

According to Matrade, Malaysia recognizes the fact that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also established itself as a regional hub for Halal products and services. The collaboration will include knowledge sharing, capacity-building and business matching to create a vibrant and sustainable business landscape for the Muslim-friendly consumer segment using Dubai’s extensive regional trade network, it said.

Sharimahton said the countries must move together as they play a major role in terms of promoting the Halal agenda globally. “Cooperative competition will eventually benefit us, but most importantly, we have to find ways to work together and achieve mutual recognition to develop more business opportunities,” she added.