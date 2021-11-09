Mashhad: Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine introduces new package of services for pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine has got 62 thousand volunteer servants providing different services for the pilgrims of the eighth Imam, says Mohammad Mahdi Baradaran General Director of the Shrine.

According to the 10-year document of Astan Quds Razavi, the body in charge of Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine, and following 21 months of research, the plan to promote service rendering to the pilgrims of Imam Reza (AS) came to an end, Baradaran noted. Stating that new service instructions are more innovative and supportive in comparison to the previous ones, he added: “The previous package of instructions included only five areas of services for the pilgrims of Imam Reza (AS)”.

He went on to say: “The new package of regulations and instructions has considered 50 service groups with over 40 different services offered by both male and female servants. According to these updated instructions, new groups of servants will take care of innovation with a focus on elites and knowledge-based collections, lighting, flower arrangement, wheelchair aids, etc.”

Putting the number of Razavi servants at 62 thousand, Baradaran said: “Separately and along with these 62 thousand servants, more than 130 thousand people do different types of activities in the name of Imam Reza (AS) all over the country. The latter are active under the supervision of Razavi Service Center”.

According to the General Director of Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine, AQR has done its best to provide a situation for presence of alternate people for old servants of the shrine who are no longer able to attend their shifts. It should be noted that Imam Reza’s (AS) shrine is serving pilgrims with the help of volunteer servants for well over 500 years.