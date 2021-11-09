Austria: First time participation of “International Shia Publications” in Vienna Exhibition

SHAFAQNA – ILogos International Publishing will be presenting the “Scientific Discourse of Shi’ism” on the world stage at the Vienna International Exhibition. The Vienna International exhibition, which is the largest cultural event in Austria every year, will be held from November 10 to 14 (Aban 19 to 22) in Vienna. The opening ceremony of this exhibition will be held on Wednesday evening and the public visit will be on Thursday.

This is the first time that a Shia international publication has participated in this exhibition and by presenting the achievements of Shia Islam and Shia studies, introduces the “provincial teachings of Shia Islam” in the live languages of the world. ILogos On the first day of public visit to this international exhibition, will be unveiled its latest scientific work, “Fourteen Volumes of a Fifty-Volume of Encyclopaedia of Shia Studies in English.”

This collection is one of the writings of Hojjatul-Islam Hamid Kasiri, which was published last year in German by the international publishing house ILogos in Vienna / Austria. The ILogos International Publishing House was registered in Vienna and promotes the scientific discourse of Shia Islam in the international arena. “ILogos” will be in the booth 22 in Hall D.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.