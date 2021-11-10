How can the believers enjoy happy occasions? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about enjoying happy occasions.

Question: As enjoying happy occasions is one of the real needs of the human being, and the holy religion considers taking part in inappropriate gatherings as Haram, how can the believing person enjoy happy occasion and fulfil own needs?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: Happiness and enjoyment is not attained by taking part in inappropriate gathering where its base is frivolity; rather by travelling, doing healthy sports and going to sports stadiums as well as taking part in scientific and literary events and occasions like these which the religion considers as Mobah (permissible), the human being can fulfil own needs and also avoid spending life in vain and disobeying God’s Commands.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA