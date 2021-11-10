What is the effect of practicing the true Islamic teachings on Muslims prosperity?

SHAFAQNA – One of the harms of the early centuries of Islam was to underestimate the effect of action in the prosperity of the human being; in other words to turn from realistic thinking to fantasy thinking. If the human being refers to the holy Quran which is our first document and reference, and after the Quran, if refers to the definitive Nabawi Tradition (Sunnah), as well as the definitive (infallible) Imams (AS) Traditions (Sunan), such as narrations (Rawayat), can completely realise this principal that Islam is the religion of action (Amal) [1].

[1] Ehyaye Tafakkur-e-Islami, Shahid Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 34.