Saudi Crown Prince calls Iraqi PM

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has condemned a drone strike on the home of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi.

In a telephone call with the Iraqi Prime Minister, the Saudi Crown Prince condemned the criminal attack on his home.

In the phone call, bin Salman conveyed greetings from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to Al-Kazemi, emphasizing Saudi Arabia’s commitment to Iraq’s security and stability, and expressing solidarity with the Saudi government and people in the face of the challenges.

On Sunday morning, the Iraqi Security Intelligence Unit announced about the attempt to assassinate Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi by attacking his home in the Khazra region with a suicide drone.

A statement from the unit, issued at 3 a.m. local time, said the prime minister’s residence was targeted by a suicide bomber this morning, but the prime minister was not harmed.

Al-Kazemi released a video confirming the news, declaring that his condition is favorable, stressing that the security forces are working hard to build the country, and that the country cannot be built with missiles and drones.

Earlier, many countries and domestic and foreign figures had condemned the drone attack on al-Kazemi’s house.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English