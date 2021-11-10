Date :Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 | Time : 17:44 |ID: 237486 | Print

Pope Francis sends a message of solidarity to Iraqi PM after assassination attempt

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis sends a message of solidarity to Iraqi Prime Minister in the wake of an attack on his residence in Baghdad. He  has expressed his closeness to , Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, after a recent attack on his residence, from which Al-Kadhimi came out unscathed.

“Following the attack on your residence in Baghdad, His holiness, Pope Francis wishes me to convey his prayerful closeness to you and your family, and to those injured,” read the telegram signed by Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin,Vaticannews reported.

The Prime Minister’s residence in Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone was attacked by an explosive-laden drone on Sunday. The drone struck the building injuring seven of the Prime Minister’s bodyguards .

