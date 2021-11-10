Afghanistan: Shia Scholars urge restoring security committees to protect mosques

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Council of Shia Scholars in Herat, Afghanistan, called on the Taliban to restore security committees to protect mosques and Shia religious centers against Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) attacks.

The council in a statement urged the Taliban to return weapons to the youths serving at security committees of mosques. It said that there have been deep worries about lack of security after the Taliban seized the youths’ weapons.

The council noted that since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan back in August, there have been many mosques targeted in terrorist attacks carried out by Daesh.

Last month, a large explosion claimed by Daesh hit a Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s southern city of Kandahar. More than 60 people were killed and scores of others wounded in the attack.

It came just one week after Daesh terrorists targeted a mosque in Kunduz, killing some 100 people and injuring some 200 others. The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in mid-August, as the US was in the middle of a chaotic troop withdrawal from the country.

The group first ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, when the United States invaded the country and toppled the Taliban-run government on the pretext of fighting terrorism.