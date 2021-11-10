Syria voices readiness to receive Iranian pilgrims

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization and Syria’s Interior Minister Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun met in Damascus.

The two sides discussed the resumption of Iranian visits to holy sites in Syria.

According to the public relations office of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, the Syrian official voiced his country’s readiness to ensure the safety of Iranian pilgrims.

He noted that after restoration of security in Syria, pilgrims began visiting the holy shrines of Hazrat Zeynab (SA) and Hazrat Ruqayyah (SA) again but pilgrimage trips were later suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following extensive vaccinations against COVID-19 in different countries, the Syrian health ministry has again given permission for arrival of foreign pilgrims, he said, adding that pilgrims from countries like Bahrain and Pakistan have already traveled to Syria.

Al-Rahmoun went on to say that there is full security at the two holy shrines and that Syria welcomes travels by Iranian pilgrims.

The Iranian official, for his part, hailed the security situation in Syria and said cooperation and stressed the importance of coordination between the two country’s officials for facilitating visits by pilgrims from Iran to Syria.