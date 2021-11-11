Date :Thursday, November 11th, 2021 | Time : 10:34 |ID: 237507 | Print

Can non-monetary things be allocated as Mahr? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Mahr (dowry).

Question: Can honesty in life and things like this to be allocated as Mahr?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: No, Mahr must have monetary value.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

