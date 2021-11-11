https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/6CCC6197-26DE-4ED7-ADA0-6FDBE09449E4.jpeg 451 640 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-11-11 10:34:082021-11-11 10:34:08Can non-monetary things be allocated as Mahr? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
Can non-monetary things be allocated as Mahr? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Mahr (dowry).
Question: Can honesty in life and things like this to be allocated as Mahr?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: No, Mahr must have monetary value.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
