The process of question and answer in the grave according to the holy Quran and the infallibles (AS) – Part One

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 27 of Surah Ibrahim Allah (SWT) revealed: “Allah (SWT) will make strong those who have believe with the word that stands firm this world and in the hereafter, and Allah (SWT) leave to stray the wrongdoers, and Allah (SWT) does whatever God Wishes.” It is narrated from Shia Imams (AS) including from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: When a (Muslim) person’s body is rested in the grave, two angels attend and ask about his/her God, religion and the prophet, and the person will answer by saying: Allah (SWT) is my God, Muhammad (PBUH) is my Prophet, and Islam is my religion, and then they will tell that person: God keep you steadfast in what you are satisfied with, and this is the promise of Allah (SWT) [1].

It is also realised from the above Ayah that the believers are able to answer about their belief and benefit from steadfastness in their belief; because they have had fixed belief in the worldly life and God fixed that in their hearts and now they can answer the question very easily; even though Talqeen (recitation of the two Shahadats) especially in Arabic is also beneficial for them. It is better that Talqeen is carried out when the body is rested in the grave; because it is narrated that when the sound of the first steps of those returning from the burial is heard, Nakir and Monkar (the two angels) or Bashir and Mobashir come to the dead.

Of course the questions by Nakir and Monkar are to draw out the hidden inward (inner being) of the soul and the answers are the same as the inward (inner being) of the dead person (Batin). In other words, these questions and answers are not like the worldly ones as we imagine. These two angels will reveal what are hidden inward (Batin, inner being) of the souls and their realities [2].

