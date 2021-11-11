Pakistani Cricketer gifted coach an English translation of the Quran

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Pakistani Cricketer gifted an English translation of the Holy Quran to Coach Matthew Hayden. Hayden revealed in his latest interview that he was curious about Islam and Muhammad Rizwan gifted him the Holy Quran in English translation.

“It was Rizzy (Mohammad Rizwan) and I have to say it was a beautiful moment I will never forget. I am curious about Islam even though I am a Christian. One follows Christ and the other Muhammad and in a sense never shall meet but he presented me with an English version of the Quran. We sat on the floor for half an hour and talked through it. I am reading a bit of it each day. Rizzy is one of my favorite individuals, a champion human being,” Hayden said.

“I was taken aback by how neutral and humble these guys are. How everything is just meant to be. It has been great fun. They are really coachable athletes as well. It stems from a deep sense of spirituality. As a westerner, you don’t realize the implications of having that commitment and faith. Even their salaat – their five different prayer sessions a day. You can be outside a lift or even in a lift and if it is time for salaat that is what happens. These guys connect at a higher level. It’s not like ‘how ya going, today mate?’” Hayden added.