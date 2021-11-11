Director of Islamic Center of Zambia: Unity more important for Muslim Ummah today than before

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Director of the Islamic Center of Zambia said the Muslim Ummah is in need of unity today more than before. Speaking to IQNA in an interview, Hojjatul-Islam Seyyed Mohsen Mousavizdeh Jazaeyri said unity is a major priority today for the Islamic world because the enmities against Islam and unity have increased considerably.

The representative of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization in Zambia added that today, the enemy fears the formation of Islamic civilizations in the world. The enemy is also afraid of Islamic awakening and that is why it makes more attempts at fomenting discord and disunity, he stated. He referred to statements by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying the Leader believes that Muslim unity is key in order to resolve the problems of the Islamic community.

Hojjatul-Islam Mousavizdeh Jazaeyri said the main component of unity is focusing on commonalities among different Islamic schools of thought and giving priority to them rather than the differences. He also noted that Islamic unity does not mean renouncing one’s beliefs and principles. It does not mean avoiding conflicts and disputes per se, either, he added, saying unity also involves respecting one another’s rights.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the cleric underscored the important role of the media in promoting unity and said that given the growing share of the social media in dissemination of information in today’s world, one should make the most of social media in cultural and religious activities, including in strengthening Muslim unity.