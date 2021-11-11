Iran-UAE relations important for both states: Iran’s FM

In the telephone conversation on Thursday, the foreign ministers of Iran and the UAE discussed bilateral relations, areas of joint cooperation, and ways to develop the cooperation in line with their shared interests.

Describing the relations between Iran and the UAE as traditional and positive, Amirabdollahian said that the relationship between Iran and the UAE is of particular importance to both countries, adding that they are confident that a good process in improving relations will lead to the full development of relations between the two states.

The Iranian foreign minister said that resolving some executive problems between the two countries would facilitate and develop trade relations, hoping that with the cooperation between the two governments, the problems in financial exchanges would be resolved in the light of bilateral relations and international law .

Referring to the upcoming nuclear negotiations, he noted that Iran is ready to reach a good agreement and believes that the other parties must return to their commitments.

He described the Emirati counterpart’s visit to the region, including Damascus, as a positive step.

The UAE foreign minister, for his part, said that the existing problems for trade exchanges between the two countries are being studied by experts from the two countries and efforts are being made to resolve them.

Referring to the environmental crises, he stressed that global and regional cooperation must be formed to solve environmental problems and that the UAE is ready to cooperate with countries in the region in this regard.

Moreover, the two foreign ministers extended invitations to each other to visit their respective countries.

Referring to the priority of the new Iranian government, the two diplomats considered the increasing dialogue and cooperation among the nations of the region important and stressed the need to strengthen it.