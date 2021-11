Al-Wefaq calls on int’l HR groups to examine situation of forgotten political prisoners in military prison

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society expressed concern over situation of forgotten political prisoners in Al-Qareen Military Prison, especially after reported information that political prisoner Fadel Al-Sayed Abbas Radi has started a hunger strike in protest against violating his right to receive adequate treatment.

Al-Wefaq reiterated its calls to immediately release political prisoners in Al-Qareen Military Prison; Mohammad Abdulhasan Al-Motaghawi, Fadel Al-Sayed Abbas Radi, Sayed Alawai Hussein, Mubarak Adel Mubarak Mhana and Mohammad Abdulhusein Saleh Al-Shahabi.

The society stressed it’s necessary that international human rights groups demand to visit Al-Qareen Military Prison to examine the situation of forgotten political prisoners, including civilian victims who were prosecuted in military court, particularly since this prison is known for its bad reputation with political cases.