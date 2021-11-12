Did social security exist in Imam Ali’s (AS) time?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that at the time of Imam Ali’s (AS) Caliphate, a blind old man was begging in the street. When Imam (AS) asked those around him about the reason for that old man begging, they replied: He is a Christian old man who used to work for government organisations in his youth! Imam (AS) became upset and said: In his youth he worked for you and now that he is old and disabled you have deprived him from his right? Then, Imam Ali (AS) ordered the treasurer to pay the old man for his living expenses from the public treasury (Baytul-Maal) [1].

