What happens to immoral societies?
SHAFAQNA – When immorality appears in any society, it works like a public narcotic. It kills noble feelings of the people and weakens pure feelings of the belief (faith). The people become weak and unable against (their) enemy and consequently such a society will collapse [1].
[1] Inhetat va Taraqqi’ha, Shahid Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 51.
