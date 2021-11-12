Date :Friday, November 12th, 2021 | Time : 10:42 |ID: 237573 | Print

What happens to immoral societies?

SHAFAQNA – When immorality appears in any society, it works like a public narcotic. It kills noble feelings of the people and weakens pure feelings of the belief (faith). The people become weak and unable against (their) enemy and consequently such a society will collapse [1].

[1] Inhetat va Taraqqi’ha, Shahid Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 51.

