Shams and Maulana meeting recorded in UNESCO calendar

A spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted: “Following the follow-up, the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sheikh Kharghani and the 800th anniversary of the historic meeting between Shams and Maulana were recorded in the UNESCO calendar of commemorations for the next two years. The protection of Iran’s honors requires the efforts of all of us, especially the cultural authorities, in accordance with the civilization of the great nation of Iran.”

Abolhasan Ali Kharaghani (born in 352 Hijri year and died in 425 hijri year) was an Iranian Mystic and Sufi. Apparently, he was born in 352 AH in Kharaghan Ghomes Village in Bastam Mountains. He was a follower of Bayazid Bastami and like Abu Saeid Abolkheir, he received his cloak from Ahmad Ibn Abdolkarim Ghassab. It is said that Sultan Mahmood Ghaznavi had visited him and had asked him for advice. In the narrations and stories it is stated that Abu Saeid Abolkheir and Pour Sina had gone to Kharaghan, had talked to him and had worshiped his spiritual position. Khaje Abdollah Ansari was one of his famous disciples and students. Sheikh Hassan passed away on Saturday, tenth of Muharram 425 AH in Kharaghan Village when he was 73 years old.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English