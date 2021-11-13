UN Special Envoy calls for urgent end to fighting in Yemen as humanitarian needs escalate

SHAFAQNA- The UN Special Envoy, Hans Grundberg, said that a UN-led political process could still be part of a sustainable solution to the conflict. Participating by teleconference, Grundberg briefed the Council Members about his three-day visit to Taiz governorate, where he held meetings in Taiz city, Turbah and Mokha, and discussed the urgent necessity for an end to the violence ,News.un.org reported.

“These visits have given me a first-hand experience of the impact of the conflict on civilians in Taiz, including the difficulties they face moving through their daily lives”, Grundberg said in a statement. The visits also gave him “the opportunity to hear directly from Yemeni men, women and young people, on how a UN-led political process can help to address the situation in Taiz as part of a sustainable solution to the conflict.”

The representatives raised concerns about the targeting of civilians in residential neighborhoods and severe restrictions on the safe and free movement of people and goods due to the continued road closures. They also discussed the sharp deterioration of the economy and basic services. Grundberg stressed the need for comprehensive solutions and inclusive political dialogue. He called for all stakeholders to engage in discussions on political, military and economic issues that concern all Yemenis.