Can modern sciences be used for the Quranic commentary? The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered a question about utilising the modern sciences for the Quranic commentary (Tafseer/Tafsir).

Question: Is it possible for the Quran Tafseer to use literary criticism, foundations of dividing religious studies from others and constructivism, basics of the schools of recitations, various understanding and interpreting as well as the sciences of the craft of reading and hermeneutics and other modern sciences?

The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani: The Quran Tafseer must be based on the narrations from the infallibles (AS) and also the eloquent Arabic can understand its reasons, because in principles of sciences the superficial meaning of the Book has been proved. So if these mentioned sciences are not in conflict with the eloquent Arabic appearance and the customary reading methods, there is no problem in using them. Otherwise it is not right to utilise them for Tafseer.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA