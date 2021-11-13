Date :Saturday, November 13th, 2021 | Time : 18:22 |ID: 237625 | Print

Countdown begins for 8th OIC Halal Expo in Turkey

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The 8th edition of OIC Halal Expo is set to start on November 25 where companies from various countries will present their products and services in different categories.

It is expected that representatives from at least 25 countries would take part in the event which will be staged at the Istanbul Congress Center.

The Expo will be held concurrent with the 7th World Halal Summit.

Halal tourism, Islamic finance, packing, Islamic textile and modest fashion, cosmetics and personal care, food and beverages, and food processing machinery and equipment are among topics of the event.

Organized in cooperation with Islamic Centre for Development of Trade (ICDT) and the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), the event will run for three days.

With the slogan of “New Era & New Normals: Necessity of Halal Production and Consumption”, the exhibition will seek an increase in the volume of halal-related trades.

The last edition of the exhibition was held in 2019, hosting 378 exhibitors from 36 countries and attracting more than 34,000 visitors from 94 countries.

