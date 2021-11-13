The head of Minhaj-ul-Quran International marks 41 years of activities

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The head of Minhaj-ul-Quran International (MQI), a religious organization based in Lahore, Pakistan, issued a statement on the 41st anniversary of its foundation.

Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri said in the statement that the organization has made great achievements over the past four decades.

Thank God, the organization has established exemplary centers for educating and training youths all over the world that benefit hundreds of thousands of people, he added.

According to him, MQI has also made extensive efforts to counter extremism, violence and Takfiri ideology.

Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri is a religious scholar and researcher, thinker and Muslim unity activist who has written tens of books in religious fields, including a 7-volume Quran encyclopedia. He founded MQI in Lahore in 1980.

One of the organization’s priorities is to promote interfaith dialogue and also familiarize Muslims and non-Muslims with the sublime status of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).