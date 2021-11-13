Date :Saturday, November 13th, 2021 | Time : 18:43 |ID: 237633 | Print

Photos: Religion Expo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with participation of Shia cleric ‘Sheikh Rodrigo Jalloul’

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Religion Expo is going on in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with participation of different religions including Shia Muslims with the leadership of ‘Sheikh Rodrigo Jalloul’. The expo is from 12 to 15 November 2021.

 

 

You might also like
Qom; the largest center for Shia scholarship in the world + Photos
Arbaeen 2019:Millions of pilgrims from around the world gather in Karbala under slogan of 'Imam Hussein Unites…
World coronavirus cases surpass 100 million
Muharram mourning rituals in Balkans
“One Shia, One Message” / Let's create an international identity for Shia Muslims all over the world…
Advocating tolerance in South Africa following mosque attack
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *