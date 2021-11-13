Turkey relaxes Coronavirus restrictions at mosques

SHAFAQNA-Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) lifted the social distancing rule applied at mosques since last year following an improvement of the situation related to Coronavirus pandemic .

Diyanet President Ali Erbaş said on Friday that prayers can be performed in “saf” order (arrays or straight lines of the faithful who should be as close to each other as possible during prayers). Erbaş, however, urged the faithful to continue compliance with hygiene and mandatory protective mask rules while performing prayers, Dailysabah reported.

Erbaş hailed the lack of any serious problems stemming from the pandemic at the mosques thanks to the vigilance of mosque staff and the faithful. He cited the reasons to remove the social distancing rule for prayers inside the mosques as the approaching winter, which will make it difficult to perform prayers outside, and the increased vaccination rate across the country.