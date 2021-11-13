Date :Saturday, November 13th, 2021 | Time : 20:32 |ID: 237656 | Print

Turkey relaxes Coronavirus restrictions at mosques

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) lifted the social distancing rule applied at mosques since last year following an improvement of the situation related to Coronavirus pandemic .

Diyanet President Ali Erbaş said on Friday that prayers can be performed in “saf” order (arrays or straight lines of the faithful who should be as close to each other as possible during prayers). Erbaş, however, urged the faithful to continue compliance with hygiene and mandatory protective mask rules while performing prayers, Dailysabah reported.

Erbaş hailed the lack of any serious problems stemming from the pandemic at the mosques thanks to the vigilance of mosque staff and the faithful. He cited the reasons to remove the social distancing rule for prayers inside the mosques as the approaching winter, which will make it difficult to perform prayers outside, and the increased vaccination rate across the country.

You might also like
Turkey’s paranoiac dystopia over the MidEast – playing in a theater near you!
Saudi Arabia is facing political and economic isolation over Khashoggi’s fate
Erdogan: Turkey will not keep silent on Israel’s new propensity of terror
European Sanctions Against Turkey Are More Likely Than Ever
Turkey turns another former Istanbul church into a Mosque
Damascus envoy to UN: US is looting Syrias resources by occupying the oil fields
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *