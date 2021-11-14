Afghanistan: Number of killed and wounded in an explosion in Kabul’s Shia region increased to 13

SHAFAQNA- The death toll from an explosion in Kabul yesterday (Saturday) has risen to six dead and seven wounded, Reuters quoted an official in the Afghan Taliban.

The blast took place yesterday (Saturday) in a Shia area in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and Taliban confirmed that a number of people had been killed and wounded. According to the report, Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on his Twitter account that at least one person was killed and two others were injured in the blast, which took place in the Shia area of ​​Dasht-e Barchi, west of Kabul.

Mujahid pointed out that the explosion was caused by a car explosion in the area, and suggested that the cause of the car explosion was a fire inside the car. He said they were investigating the ambiguities of the incident. Meanwhile, a Taliban official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the blast killed at least six people and wounded seven others.

The same news agency quoted two Taliban officials and local residents as saying that the accident was caused by a minibus and a magnetic bomb. Media reports in Afghanistan also indicate that Hamid Sigani, an Ariana News reporter, was killed in the blast. Meanwhile, AFP reported that the blast took place near a Taliban checkpoint in an area where ISIS had previously carried out several attacks, and that loud gunshots were heard after the blast.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English