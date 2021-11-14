Date :Sunday, November 14th, 2021 | Time : 08:26 |ID: 237669 | Print

Widespread fires in Palestine and more than 100 homes evacuated

SHAFAQNA- More than 100 houses in the occupied Palestinian territory have been evacuated following a massive fire in northern Palestine.

Israeli sources report a large fire in northern Palestine.

Rescue teams and firefighters evacuated more than 100 homes in the area as a result of the blaze, the sources said.

The fire started last night in Al-Jalil, Al-Quds and the center of the 1948 Occupied Territories and has not been contained yet.

Firefighters are said to be trying to contain 234 fires in northern occupied Palestine.

