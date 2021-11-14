The process of question and answer in the grave according to the holy Quran and the infallibles (AS) – Part Two

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: The moment that the dead person is buried, two angels by the names of Monkar and Nakir attend and ask the dead person: Who is your God? What is your religion? Then if the dead person is a believer, will reply: Allah (SWT) is my God, and Islam is my religion. Then they ask: What do you say about a man who came out from among you? The dead person will say: Are you asking me about the Prophet (PBUH)? I witness that he is the Prophet of Allah (SWT) [3]. And they ask about the Imam of the dead person, and the dead one introduces his/her Imam, and the two angels ask: How did you recognise your Imam? The dead one will reply: This is what God guided me to it [4].

It is narrated that the fourth Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) used to preach in Masjid Un-Nabi on Fridays and explained about the end of life and questions that will be asked by Nakir and Monkar: The God you worship, the Prophet (PBUH) appointed by God, the religion you believe in, the Book which you recite, the Imam who you follow, the life you spend, and the wealth which you attain and in ways that you spend it [5]. In other narrations it is also mentioned that other questions will be asked about the Qiblah, the friends [6], the Salaat/Salaah, the Zakat, and the fasting [7].

It is reported in some narrations that Nakir and Monkar with frightening features appear to dead Kafir (disbeliever), but the angels who ask questions from the believing dead person are called Mobash’shir and Bashir. Abu Basir asked Imam Sadeq (AS): Do those two angels appear to the believer and the non-believer in the same way? Imam (AS) replied: No [8].

The prominent Shia Scholar, Sheikh Mofeed (RA) said: In some narrations have been reported that the names of the two angels who will be sent down to the disbelieving dead person are Nakir and Monkar because the disbeliever denies the Truth and that angel, and the disbelieving dead person is unhappy about their arrival. And the two angels who are sent to the believing dead person are called Mobash’shir and Bashir, because those two angels give good news of God;s Satisfaction and Divine Reward to the dead person [9].

Seyyed Nematullah Jazayeri narrated: It appears that the Duas which have reached us from Imams (AS) indicate that Monkar and Nakir come to interrogate the disbelievers and the corrupt ones; and Mobash’shir and Bashir come with the best of features and faces to ask questions from the believers and to make them happy [10].

