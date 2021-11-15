Date :Monday, November 15th, 2021 | Time : 07:41 |ID: 237830 | Print

Video: What is the future of journalism?

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The future of journalism in a world of ‘fake news’, social media and citizen journalism. Charlie Beckett takes a look at the history and future of journalism.

