What kind of clothing is recommended to wear for performing Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about recommended clothing for performing Salaat/Salaah).
Question: What are the Mostahabbat (recommendations) for the clothing of the person performing Salaat?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Some of the Mostahabbat are: The clothing to be white, the clothes to be clean, is made of cotton or linen, to use/apply pleasant scent/fragrance, and wear Aqiq (agate) ring (Risalah Namaz va Roozeh, Mas’alah 98).
Source: leader.ir
