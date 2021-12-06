Islamic Law (Article series)

Date :Monday, December 6th, 2021 | Time : 11:32 |ID: 237852 | Print
SHAFAQNA- A series of articles on Islamic law and human rights in Islam written for Shafaqna by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi who is a specialist in Public Law and Political Sciences. 

  1. Islamic Law basics and principles: Introduction (Part 1)

  2. Fundamentals of Islamic Law (Part 2)

  3. Islamic Law basics and principles: Sources of law in Islam (Part 3)

  4. Public law in Islam

  5. Universal mission of prophets according to Holy Quran

  6. Political System of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

  7. From Guardianship of Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S) to return of Imam Mahdi (A.J)

  8. Human rights from Islamic perspective

  9. Material and spiritual life from Islamic perspective

  10. Human right to security from Islamic perspective

  11. Universality of Islam

  12. Diplomacy and International Relations of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)

  13. Islamic International Law: Formation & Development

  14. Peaceful settlement of disputes according to Islam

  15. Islamic Economic System

  16. Islamic Economic System: Originality of Private Ownership

  17. Islamic Economic System: Revenue Legitimacy

  18. Islamic Economic System: Zakat

  19. Islamic Economic System: Khums

