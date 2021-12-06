Shia Answers (Article Series)
SHAFAQNA- The series of articles “Shia answers” has been prepared and compiled by the Shafaqna International News Agency in order to provide short and simple answers to common questions about Shia Islam. These questions are answered in collaboration with researchers and Islamic centers and are online based as well as in library resources.
Shia answers: Why should one fast on long days of the year which sometimes in some parts of the world reach 21 hours? Is there a solution to reduce fasting hours in these areas?
Shia answers: What is Islam and how is it proved that belief in Islam is the true faith?
Shia answers: Why should the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) appoint a successor?
Shia answers: Who are the Shia Imams (AS) and how are they appointed?
Shia answers: Why did Imam Hassan (A.S) sign peace treaty with Muawiyah?
Shia answers: Why did Imam Hussain (A.S) rise against Yazid?
Shia answers: What effects did the event of Ashura have on the fate of the Shia School?
Shia answers: Why do the Shia Muslims consider the Amr bil Maroof & Nahi Anil Munkar (Enjoining Good & Forbidding Evil) as one of the acts of worship?
- Shia answers: Do the Shia Muslims follow the Sirah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)?
