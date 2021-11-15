Qom: Mourning program planned for Hazrat Masoumeh’s (S.A) demise anniversary

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A mourning program will be held in Iran’s holy city of Qom to mourn the demise anniversary of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A). Scheduled for Wednesday (17 Nov 2021) evening, it will be hosted by Fatemiyoon Hussainiya. Prominent Iranian Qari Ahmad Abolqassemi will recite verses from the Holy Quran at the event.

It will also include a speech by Hojjatul-Islam Mehdi Taeb and poetry and elegy recitation for the mourning of the great lady’s demise. Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (A.S) is the daughter of Imam Musa Kadhim (A.S) and the sister of Imam Reza (AS).

She arrived in the city in the year 816 (AD) on her way to Mashhad but passed away a few days later and was buried in Qom. The 10th day of the lunar Hijri Month of Rabi Al-Thani marks her demise anniversary.