Mecca: The Grand Mosque equipped with robots to guide pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Grand Mosque in Mecca has been equipped with touchscreen robots that provide help to pilgrims with performing rituals. Smart technology, including a touchscreen robot, is being used to serve visitors to the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The four-wheeled robot helps people to perform their rituals, offers Ifta services, and answers questions. There is the option of adding instant translation, remote communication with sheikhs, and setting directives in different languages.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is using smart technology to develop the level of services it offers. The remote-controlled robot supports 11 languages including Arabic, English, French, Russian, Persian, Turkish, Chinese, Bengali and Hausa.