Iraq: Reopening of direct flights between Baku & Najaf agreed

SHAFAQNA- The Governor of Najaf Ashraf, Luay Al-Yassiry, announced an agreement with the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iraq, Nasir Muhammadov, to reopen a direct air route between Iraq and Azerbaijan through the province’s international airport.

Al-Yassiry stated: “An agreement was reached with the Azerbaijani side to reopen a direct air route between Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and Najaf Ashraf, so that the caravans of pilgrims could travel to Iraq in groups to visit the holy shrines.”

“Also in this meeting, we discussed the idea of ​​holding an exhibition of Azerbaijani products with the participation of large companies of this country in the Najaf Ashraf International Exhibition,” he added.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English