Saudi Arabia builds world’s first non-profit city

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled a new project in the country yesterday called “Mohammad bin Salman Non-Profit City”.

The project will be the first non-profit city in the world to pursue economic and development goals and will be built in one of Riyadh’s neighborhoods.

According to the report, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia said: “This non-profit city, will contribute to the realization of our goals of supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and empowerment of future leaders by providing opportunities and launching educational programs for girls and the young boys and will provide other services which will make an attractive atmosphere for the users of the activities of this city.”

He added: “This city will be based on digital twin technology and will include colleges, schools, conference centers, science museums and innovation centers, and will provide the ground for the advancement of creative people in the fields of technical sciences with advanced systems such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and robotics. The city will also include an art center and exhibition, theaters, a play area and a culinary institute, as well as an integrated residential complex.”

Bin Salman added: “This city will also host venture capitalists and investors from all over the world who have a significant presence in the social field.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English