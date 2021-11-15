Date :Monday, November 15th, 2021 | Time : 19:52 |ID: 237977 | Print

Iraq to repatriate citizens stuck at Poland-Belarus border

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi government planned to begin repatriating citizens stranded at Poland-Belarus border on Thursday, November 18.

“Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th” of November from Belarus, Iraqi foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television overnight Sunday to Monday. He did not say how many people would be able to board the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return “voluntarily”.

Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other. Western countries accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s government of engineering the crisis by encouraging migrants to come to Belarus and then taking them to the border, France24 reported.

 

You might also like
Iraqi project to reinforce Iraq's history and culture to be launched in cooperation with Oxford University
Imam Ali shrine in Iraq Australian ambassador in Iraq expresses admiration for Imam Ali Shrine
Christians of Iraq: history and immigration
IRAQI MUSLIM BUILDS CROSS AFTER ORIGINAL IS DESTROYED BY DAESH
Baghdad Summit: Emphasis on comprehensive support for Iraq and avoidance of differences in final statement
Christian and Muslims in Iraq march together for peace
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *