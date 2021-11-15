King of Jordan pardons those charged with insulting him

SHAFAQNA- Jordanian King Abdullah II has pardoned 150 people convicted in so-called “insulting the king” cases, according to Jordanian news media.

In Jordan, these cases are known as insulting the king of the country.

Abdullah II has also issued a decree calling for the abolition of the sentences of those convicted in such cases.

Under Jordanian law, slander against the king orally, in writing, electronically, visually and in any other form is punishable by one to three years in prison.

